Adam Rozmus

Monogram - final version

Adam Rozmus
Adam Rozmus
Hire Me
  • Save
Monogram - final version monogram typo typography letter exclusive logo mark serif
Download color palette

Final version of mark.
"P" and "S" letters mixed.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Adam Rozmus
Adam Rozmus
Product Designer at Contractbook
Hire Me

More by Adam Rozmus

View profile
    • Like