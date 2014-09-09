Jack Standbridge

Shoulders Of Giants Dribbble

Jack Standbridge
Jack Standbridge
  • Save
Shoulders Of Giants Dribbble lettering hand lettering ink serif typography fineliner calligraphy copperplate roman script poster
Download color palette

Having some fun messing around with the Roman caps to better use space.

Jack Standbridge
Jack Standbridge

More by Jack Standbridge

View profile
    • Like