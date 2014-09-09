Ashish Krishna

Mammoth for iOS

Ashish Krishna
Ashish Krishna
  • Save
Mammoth for iOS mammoth ios iphone minimal flat
Download color palette

Mammoth for iOS has been out for a little less than a month, and the adoption has been wonderful! Get it https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mammoth-collaborative-boards/id898069776

Its a perfect companion to www.mammothhq.com web app.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Ashish Krishna
Ashish Krishna

More by Ashish Krishna

View profile
    • Like