Amciu - apartment master

Amciu - apartment master app poki desktop rent tenant real estate windows
An old project for school. Poki-driven clean and simple desktop app for maintaining tenants in rented houses and flats.

Designed for fast boot and communication with server-side services.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
