Lea Vervoort

A Golden Cage

Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort
  • Save
A Golden Cage childrens kids princess mirror cat cats illustration castle
Download color palette

This illustration was made for a story in Boekie Boekie, a Dutch children's magazine. The story is about Wilhelmina (former queen in the Netherlands). How she felt when she became queen at a young age.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort

More by Lea Vervoort

View profile
    • Like