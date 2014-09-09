Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Calco logo smart fast accounting green calculator icons math financial owl bird animal
Bunch of logos and icons I was exploring for this financial and accounting agency. There were 3 main messages we wanted to deliver: smart (calculating owl on the left), fast (speeding simplified calculator in the middle) and complete (primary math functions forming letter C, which is also a brand name initial, on the right). Unfortunately, the set didn't make it at the end. But I like it.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
