Waiting In The App Store

So this game I've been working on is officially uploaded to the App Store. Now I just need to wait a bit and build a landing page for it. The game will be of course free and provide a real-time feature where you can play against random people from across the world.
Get notified when it launches:
http://realtimetoe.com/
Feedback will be loved!