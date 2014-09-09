Waiting In The App Store

Zan Ilic

So this game I've been working on is officially uploaded to the App Store. Now I just need to wait a bit and build a landing page for it. The game will be of course free and provide a real-time feature where you can play against random people from across the world.

Get notified when it launches:
http://realtimetoe.com/

Feedback will be loved!

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
