Affle Enterprise

BJP GENERAL VK SINGH GHAZIABAD

Affle Enterprise
Affle Enterprise
  • Save
BJP GENERAL VK SINGH GHAZIABAD android app development company iphone app development company mobile app development appstudioz android bestshoot best design app illustration photoshop government uiux
Download color palette

Let's have a look at this wonderful app "BJP General VK Singh Ghaziabad" that lets the user connect with BJP's General VK Singh (M.P. Ghaziabad). This app also allows users to register their complaints & give their feedbacks. Check out the full view | http://goo.gl/Aprr4Z

Affle Enterprise
Affle Enterprise

More by Affle Enterprise

View profile
    • Like