Alex Broekhuizen

Deer Shield Logo Template

Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
  • Save
Deer Shield Logo Template deer logo template vector shield crest psd eps
Download color palette

A recent logo design i did for the GraphicRiver Marketplace. The Deer Shield logo is fully vector and can be used for many kind of companies.

Check out the full preview and 500 of my other logo's here!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alex Broekhuizen

View profile
    • Like