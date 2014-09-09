Jonathan McCullough

Accordion Tutorial- Source Files

Accordion Tutorial- Source Files
Thought I'd add a little tutorial of how i did the basic animation in this as it's mainly controlled by one slider to do all the animation. This is by no means the best way... it's my way.

Not sure if links work here but link below...

http://jmccullough.co.uk/J-Tuts/Accordion%20Tutorial.zip

Menuexpand still
Rebound of
MenuExpand
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
