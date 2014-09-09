Jean-François BIERE

Won Project

Jean-François BIERE
Jean-François BIERE
Hire Me
  • Save
Won Project app design logo ux concept application ui
Download color palette

Hi,
Just a little shot to show a future concept design for a special share project app :)

Any feedback are welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Jean-François BIERE
Jean-François BIERE
Product UI/UX Designer & FrontEnd Developer
Hire Me

More by Jean-François BIERE

View profile
    • Like