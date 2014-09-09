Little Miss Robot

Kazerne Dossin

Little Miss Robot
Little Miss Robot
Hire Us
  • Save
Kazerne Dossin museum portals ui ux sidebar map
Download color palette

A new dimension to the holocaust and human rights in the App and Play Store soon.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Little Miss Robot
Little Miss Robot
Designing the digital products of tomorrow.
Hire Us

More by Little Miss Robot

View profile
    • Like