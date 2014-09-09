VLAD Stankovic

Plantae V

VLAD Stankovic
VLAD Stankovic
  • Save
Plantae V plants plantae fern herbs flowers plants illustration
Download color palette

Peculiar plant species / colored pencils, watercolors, markers and Photoshop

full series: https://www.behance.net/gallery/17539303/PLANTAE

thanks for viewing!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
VLAD Stankovic
VLAD Stankovic

More by VLAD Stankovic

View profile
    • Like