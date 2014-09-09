Ashish Krishna

Collaborative Board

Ashish Krishna
Ashish Krishna
  • Save
Collaborative Board capture mammoth board collaboration
Download color palette

Collaborate better! www.mammothhq.com

Mammoth is the easiest way to capture, collaborate and complete your projects.

If you still use disconnected silos (email, Gdoc, DropBox, Evernote pro ) to collaborate and finally end up emailing each other; Mammoth is perfect for you.

Drag-drop any content, invite anyone to work together and edit the whole board like a document!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Ashish Krishna
Ashish Krishna

More by Ashish Krishna

View profile
    • Like