Taylor Ling

Material Design - Switch

Taylor Ling
Taylor Ling
  • Save
Material Design - Switch material design
Download color palette

Based on the leak, some UI elements are getting refined, and in this case, the switch design is optimised - and this is potentially how it looks like when it is switch on/off.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Taylor Ling
Taylor Ling

More by Taylor Ling

View profile
    • Like