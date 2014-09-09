Paul Murphy

Meaningful Margins article demo

Meaningful Margins article demo
I just wrote a post called “Meaningful Margins” explaining how it’s important to tie spacing to typography.

This an example UI module using the technique I talk about in the article.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
