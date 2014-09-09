Jeremy Vessey

Parlour Typeface - Available on Creative Market

Jeremy Vessey
Jeremy Vessey
Hire Me
  • Save
Parlour Typeface - Available on Creative Market movember typeface typography font tattoo barber branding texture vintage logo retro lettering
Download color palette

Just in time for Movember. A new font for this season!

Available on Creative Market:

http://crtv.mk/riPV

Jeremy Vessey
Jeremy Vessey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Vessey

View profile
    • Like