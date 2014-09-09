Veronica Belous

pot music

Veronica Belous
Veronica Belous
  • Save
pot music logo youth music talents brush lettering
Download color palette

a logo created for a project which aims to promote dynamic, rebel and young talents

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Veronica Belous
Veronica Belous

More by Veronica Belous

View profile
    • Like