Tamerlan Aziev

Applatin App transitions

Tamerlan Aziev
Tamerlan Aziev
  • Save
Applatin App transitions animation after effects smooth popup menu ui unteraction
Download color palette

Full project: http://bit.ly/1qAudnW

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Tamerlan Aziev
Tamerlan Aziev

More by Tamerlan Aziev

View profile
    • Like