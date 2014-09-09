Chris Chappelle

Workin on a dashboard

Chris Chappelle
Chris Chappelle
  • Save
Workin on a dashboard
Download color palette

Working on a dashboard to track + visualize your charitable giving / positive impact on the world. Sorry for the lazy iphone photo :0

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Chris Chappelle
Chris Chappelle

More by Chris Chappelle

View profile
    • Like