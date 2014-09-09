Chase Giunta

Feature Icons for iExplorer

Feature Icons for iExplorer music calendar harddrive recent calls notes addressbook safari chatbubble messages voicemail microphone
Some icons I created recently for iExplorer's Buy page. Don't look too closely :P I'll revisit them again to use on the product pages soon.

