SEO Skyrocket Logo Design badge nameplate vintage script typography rocket
Logo design for a new Wordpress-based SEO shop. I used a font called Voltage to construct the script and then modified what I needed. I love the vintage feel of Voltage, as well as all of the swashes avaliable in the font.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
