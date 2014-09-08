Tamara Pettman

"Pens" Single page website concept

"A non-writing writer is a monster courting insanity”-Franz Kafka

Self promotion, simple, single page, scrolling website for a Writer's Workshop. Bringing writer's together to share ideas and inspire each other.

More images on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19043463/Writers-workshop-website

