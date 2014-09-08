Colin Mumbach

Planet Colin badge

Colin Mumbach
Colin Mumbach
  • Save
Planet Colin badge badge personal identity saturn space stars
Download color palette

Building out a few more personal identity assets. This is going to be a stamp for envelopes and things.

Any feedback is appreciated. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Colin Mumbach
Colin Mumbach

More by Colin Mumbach

View profile
    • Like