Bethany Bickley

Kopi Luwak

Bethany Bickley
Bethany Bickley
  • Save
Kopi Luwak watercolor design layout newspaper concept
Download color palette

When the challenge was presented to come up with an illustration and good looking feature page for this topic I decided to paint the cat out of coffee (made the watercolor look like coffee). I was so happy with the result. See the full page here: http://tinyurl.com/lneth9p

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Bethany Bickley
Bethany Bickley

More by Bethany Bickley

View profile
    • Like