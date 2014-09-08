Fred Sprinkle

Forklift - Alphabet Zoom! WIP

Fred Sprinkle
Fred Sprinkle
  • Save
Forklift - Alphabet Zoom! WIP lettering childrens book font type script
Download color palette

Working out the latest title from my upcoming children's book, Alphabet Zoom! Check it out, sign up for updates: http://www.picklejararts.com/alphabet-zoom/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Fred Sprinkle
Fred Sprinkle

More by Fred Sprinkle

View profile
    • Like