Bethany Bickley

Obsessive

Bethany Bickley
Bethany Bickley
  • Save
Obsessive design layout typography
Download color palette

Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder. Not to be confused with OCD. I really fell into the page and wanted to rewrite everything. I didn't like it. I got a little obsessed. See the full page here: http://tinyurl.com/nsxvfqf

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Bethany Bickley
Bethany Bickley

More by Bethany Bickley

View profile
    • Like