Czann's 4-Pack packaging design illustration beer brewery czanns label laser-cut logo branding
Early package concept I worked on for a brewery in Nashville a while back. For now they are sticking to kegs, but I thought the laser-cut package would definitely help them stand out on the shelves.

Check out the full project on my site:
http://danielrebman.prosite.com/2091/21796/work/czanns-brewing

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
