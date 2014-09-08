Joe Horacek

Coffee House

illustration sketch lincoln nebraska coffee typography type lettering the coffee house little mountain print shoppe hand drawn
Second piece I illustrated for The Coffee House. Tried to keep it simple and timeless for the one of a kind coffee & tea shop in the heart of downtown Lincoln, Nebraska.

Locally hand printed by Little Mountain Print Shoppe.

