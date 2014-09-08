Atlanta Meetup 1-Hour Playoffs

Hey Atlanta Dribbblers!

Playoff time! The theme is sky and each shot should be completed in an hour. Our meetup at the Campus Bubble offices will be partially on the roof, with a pretty awesome view of the Atlanta skyline, but feel free to design anything you can connect to the theme. Brownie points for meetup details in your shot. :P

My starting shot here is an Atlanta skyline!

@Zac North @Julian Strayhorn II @Brian Steely @Bryan Lewis @Daniel Haire @Giovanni Hobbins @May Williams @Dustin Tanner @Dallas Barnes @Jordan Jung @James Matchett

If you know any other Atlanta Dribbblers let'em know about the playoff. Can't wait to see you guys on Friday :D

