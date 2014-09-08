Atlanta Meetup 1-Hour Playoffs

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Atlanta Dribbblers!
Playoff time! The theme is sky and each shot should be completed in an hour. Our meetup at the Campus Bubble offices will be partially on the roof, with a pretty awesome view of the Atlanta skyline, but feel free to design anything you can connect to the theme. Brownie points for meetup details in your shot. :P
My starting shot here is an Atlanta skyline!
@Zac North @Julian Strayhorn II @Brian Steely @Bryan Lewis @Daniel Haire @Giovanni Hobbins @May Williams @Dustin Tanner @Dallas Barnes @Jordan Jung @James Matchett
If you know any other Atlanta Dribbblers let'em know about the playoff. Can't wait to see you guys on Friday :D
http://www.meetup.com/dribbble/Atlanta/1194352/?a=bd6