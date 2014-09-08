Alex Carpenter

Launched: ibrewmyowncoffee.com

Alex Carpenter
Alex Carpenter
  • Save
Launched: ibrewmyowncoffee.com coffee website e-book
Download color palette

This past weekend my wife and I launched our new project: I Brew My Own Coffee. An E-book about brewing great coffee from the comforts of your home or office http://ibrewmyowncoffee.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Alex Carpenter
Alex Carpenter

More by Alex Carpenter

View profile
    • Like