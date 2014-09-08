Dylan Cook

Scumbug

scumbug tmnt turtles ninja mutant illustration
Was a big fan of the Scumbug toy back in the early 90's, from the TMNT line.
Drew him up in biro, then inked and coloured it. Slower process than I normally do, but good test to get a steadier line with my Wacom.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
