Josh Hillier

Stopwatch

Josh Hillier
Josh Hillier
  • Save
Stopwatch clock time illustration line stopwatch face watch
Download color palette

Doing on a talk on real-time applications. So I figured I'd draw a stopwatch for the presentation.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Josh Hillier
Josh Hillier

More by Josh Hillier

View profile
    • Like