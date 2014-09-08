Tyler Rogers

Young Creatives badge oregon monogram halftone illustration vintage heritage pacific
Just playing around with a new project I'm working on for Grant Lemons. There will be a lot more to come. Also shout-out to @Ben Suarez and his awesome Vincent typeface.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
