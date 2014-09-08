We've still got some work to do before release, but as of today we're officially feature complete on the first big feature release for Perch 4.0 and it's all about Bluetooth!

It's incredibly exciting seeing something you've imagined in your head come to life, and I'm very proud of what the Perch team has accomplished in such a short period of time.

I can't wait to share the rest with you.

