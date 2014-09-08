Travis White

Smith and Yow Whiskey

Working on some branding for a new Whiskey label called 'Smith & Yow'. A small-batch Tasmanian Whiskey from Australia

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
User Experience & Product Designer from Melbourne, Australia

