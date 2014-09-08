Jared Tohlen

Patrick & Rachel

Jared Tohlen
Jared Tohlen
  • Save
Patrick & Rachel wedding patrick rachel lettering brush handlettering ampersand
Download color palette

Shot and editing wedding video for some friends recently. Can honestly say I don't envy the task set before wedding videographers. Scrawled this out right quick for the intro title.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Jared Tohlen
Jared Tohlen

More by Jared Tohlen

View profile
    • Like