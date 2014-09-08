J.D. Reeves

News Visualization

J.D. Reeves
J.D. Reeves
Hire Me
  • Save
News Visualization editorial illustration terrorist magazine tree roots halftone
Download color palette

Practicing visualizations for articles as part of my MFA program.

I used an article from The Atlantic found here: http://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2014/09/to-kill-a-terrorist-shabab-somalia-godane/379723/

Feedback much appreciated, just trying to learn here.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
J.D. Reeves
J.D. Reeves
An Oklahoma-based freelance brand identity designer.
Hire Me

More by J.D. Reeves

View profile
    • Like