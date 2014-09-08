Adam Iscrupe
Red Ventures

Blend Conference Shirt

Adam Iscrupe
Red Ventures
Adam Iscrupe for Red Ventures
  • Save
Blend Conference Shirt shirt icons blend conference
Download color palette

This shirt was designed for the Blend Conference in Charlotte. It incorporates icons designed by @JakeMize. Pick one up at the RV booth if you're attending Blend Conference Sept. 11th-13th, 2014.

425dd30df2bf870162cbb09877aee257
Rebound of
Blend Conference Pins
By Jake Mize
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Red Ventures
Red Ventures
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Red Ventures

View profile
    • Like