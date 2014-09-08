Armando Godinez Jr.

Brian Herring Dentistry Final

The client chose a final design and color palette and I'm happy with the results and the fact that we stayed away from the cliche icons that you tend to see with dentist logos.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
