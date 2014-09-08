Nifty Homepage

Brenden Greenwood

Responsive website designed for Nifty Home Products.

Essentially created a new visual style for the company which had only a logo. Devised a color palette, selected an appropriate type face, and developed a general style for the photography. We also came up with several patterns inspired by the 'wired' natured of Nifty's products, under my direction.

http://www.niftyhomeproducts.net

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
