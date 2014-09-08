Pants Pantsley

The Land

The Land basketball sword shield sports apparel merchandise t-shirt cavaliers cavs
Updated a graphic for some Cavs-inspired tees I designed. Word is they made some offseason moves and acquired a few players. More Cavs stuff to come. Available here.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
