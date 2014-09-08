Local Artist Website - Joel Schoon Tanis

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
This is a front page for the site I designed for Joel Schoon Tanis. He is a local artist here in Holland, MI and a friend of our company. He needed a site that would show off the style of his art and who he is as a person. I decided to put a self portrait of his front and center along with some biographical information.