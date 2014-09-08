Enthusiast

Morgan Allan Knutson

Working on rough approximations of our internal app's experience. Still super rough ideas.

Pixels are mostly sub-pixels due to resizing. Nav is weirdly weighted. Other inconsistencies are abound.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
