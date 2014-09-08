Victor Sirotek
Dead Man's Snitch UI Redesign 1

This is the upper left corner of a new UI scheme I am working on for a web based cron monitoring app that I work on. The goal of the new design is to make viewing, sorting, and using the tool much easier. To improve the design I stripped back most of the previous design and added back only elements that were absolutely essential.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
