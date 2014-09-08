Amber Asay

Beekeepers Logo Pt. 3

Beekeepers Logo Pt. 3 badge portland beekeeper bees beehive wordmark logo courier icon
Here's a badge version of the Beekeepers logo. A little more "makers" feel, something they could stamp on their beehives.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
