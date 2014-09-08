Skills Icons

Melissa Kuo

Some custom icons I designed for an internal project at W+K to highlight the different skills of the talented Studio designers here!

From left to right: illustration, UI/UX/coding, handwriting/hand-lettering, packing/shipping, design, management/organization, spacial design, handcraft, printmaking, ideas/concept, fine arts, and motion design.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
