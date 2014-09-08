Natalie Hanke

Journey | Illustrated

Journey | Illustrated akane brave wave illustration unfinished
An earlier unfinished cover (+ backcover) I designed for AKANE’s »Journey«. We ended up not pursuing this direction, but I love this illustrated version so much.

See the final artwork and packaging here: http://coffeemakescreative.com/AKANE-Journey

See a bigger version of the illustrated artwork here: http://coffeemakescreative.tumblr.com/post/96993689691/an-earlier-unfinished-cover-backcover-i

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
