Humanist Interface Book Talk

Humanist Interface Book Talk design week portland
Registration is open for the October 7th Humanist Interface Book Talk during Design Week Portland. Tickets are free and running out fast, so grab one if you'll be in the area: http://www.designweekportland.com/events/humanist-interface-book-talk

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
