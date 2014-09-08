Jonathan Suh

Animated Exploding Polygon Letter J - SVG and CSS

Exploding polygon letter J. Done purely with SVG shapes and CSS transitions.

Demo: http://codepen.io/jonsuh/full/xgBrC/

Rebound of
Letter J
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
